American Idol, a long-running singing competition show, will say goodbye to judge Katy Perry and declare its newest champion. Do you want to watch the live "American Idol" finale? Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m., the episode will premiere. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC. Yo may watch the season finale is available to watch on television via your neighborhood ABC affiliate.

Are you unable to watch American Idol online or have cable? Use a live TV streaming service such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream to watch the show. DirecTV Stream has ABC as one of its channels, and you can watch the American Idol finals online for free during its five-day trial.

You can watch American Idol on ABC for free without cable with Fubo's seven-day free trial. You may record the Idol finale to watch later on-demand thanks to Fubo's free trial that includes DVR. Watching American Idol online on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or smart TV is possible with both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

The last three contestants for the Season 22 title are Will Moseley, Abi Carter, and Jack Blocker. Before host Ryan Seacrest reveals the 2024 American Idol winner, each contestant will get one final opportunity to perform for the judges and for votes cast by viewers from home.

