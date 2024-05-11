The Iron Claw, the true story of Von Erich's wrestling dynasty is here for you to watch from your living room. Starring Zac Efron in his career-defining performance, the film had its theatrical release on December 22 last year and received positive reviews.

While Efron plays the second-oldest son Kevin Von Erich, the film stars Jeremy Allen White as the fourth-oldest son Kerry Von Erich, and Harris Dickinson as the third-oldest son David Von Erich, among others. Check out the streaming details of A24’s sports drama in the below story.

Where, when & how to watch The Iron Claw online?

According to a deal signed between A24 and HBO, the film dropped on the streaming platform Max on May 10 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT. You can also watch The Iron Claw online by renting or purchasing it on several streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play.

Max has three different options, each of which can be paid for either annually or monthly. Paying in advance for a year can always save you money. The $10 monthly subscription with ads supporting it costs $100 annually, while the $16 monthly plan with no ads costs $150. The only tier offering content in 4K and Dolby Atmos sound quality is Max's Ultimate ad-free subscription, which costs $20 per month.

With a virtual private network (VPN), you can access the movie from anywhere in the globe by changing your phone's, tablet's, or laptop's location.

About the film The Iron Claw

The film chronicles the ups and downs of the members of Fritz Von Erich’s son and family, a wrestling dynasty that started in the early ‘80s. The movie focuses on the Von Erich brothers, many of whom experienced catastrophic events during their professional wrestling careers. “Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports,” as per its official synopsis.

The Iron Claw is a movie about family, fathers and sons, brothers,” said Sean Durkin, the director and screenwriter of the film. “It is about finding love and learning to love yourself for who you are. It is about battling against this narrow idea of what makes a man. It is about chasing glory and the illusions of success. It is about generational strife and questioning the lens with which we are conditioned to see the world in order to find a hopeful new future. The Iron Claw is a celebration of self-discovery, camaraderie, brotherhood, and the glory days of territorial wrestling in the USofA,” he said.

The film stars Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Lily James as other family members. Produced by Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Durkin, Angus Lamont, and Derrin Schlesinger, the film grossed over $45 million worldwide and also became one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review.

