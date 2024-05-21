Watching the Mad Max Films in Chronological Order

The ferocious pre-'Furiosa' streaming has begun. We are about to witness the most recent release in the Mad Max Cinematic Universe. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Imperator Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; Charlize Theron originated the role in the 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road film.

Although Taylor-Joy's casting is guaranteed to draw in new and old fans to the Mad Max universe, don't go into Furiosa unprepared. Prepare yourself with the background information on this over 40-year-long film series.

The Mad Max Saga, which is a really simple, cozy, and cool movie for 2024, depicts a society collapse in the not-too-distant future caused by total environmental degradation and severe oil shortages.

Since its premiere in 1979, this terrifying film has done astounding box office business because it is a terror that is all too real. Furiosa is not the end of the Mad Max universe; in fact, Mad Max: The Wasteland, the sixth movie in the series, is still under production. Though the release date is unknown, it will happen soon. Put on some loin cloth.

This is a summary of every Mad Max movie, presented in the recommended order for viewing. You have a ton of hours of streaming ahead of you, so buckle up.

1. Mad Max (1979)

George Miller's Mad Max, which launched a successful franchise, features Mel Gibson as the title character, “Mad Max” Rockatansky, a former police officer who becomes a vigilante in a dystopian post-apocalyptic Australia. Max starts an unrelenting battle for vengeance and a personal grudge against the biker gang when they kill his wife and son.

2. Mad Max 2 (1981)

In the second Mad Max movie, Mel Gibson's "Mad Max" Rockatansky makes an unexpected comeback, going on a lone rampage across the Australian outback while defending himself against nomadic tribes.

He joins a somewhat dangerous tribe with the intention of robbing them, but ends up taking charge of them and helping to protect the people from robbers who are out of control. Unprecedented in Hollywood history, the second movie is considered by many to be better than the first and among the greatest action movies and follow-ups ever made.

3. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Mel is back, and he has a co-star this time around. Tina Turner portrays the creator and head of Bartertown in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Max is initially denied entry, but she eventually gives in and lets him in exchange for finishing a task for her.

His goal is to kill the man in charge and sneak into the town's energy-producing underworld in order to give her more authority. More Mad Max movies were made possible by the positive reception of the film. This is a franchise that endures forever.

4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The next Mad Max film, Furiosa, will be released in May 2024. This prequel tells Furiosa's story before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the young Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth plays Warlord Dementus.

The trailer depicts Furiosa being taken from her home 45 years after the nuclear war that destroyed civilization. This timeline is confusing because the first Mad Max film takes place before the nuclear war, making the order of events unclear. If Max is the same character from the original film, he will be approximately 75 years old in Fury Road.

5. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Thirty years after the last Mad Max film, George Miller created what is widely regarded as the best one yet. The plot revolves around Max, now played by Tom Hardy, who is kidnapped by Immortan Joe, a warlord in charge of the local water supply.

During a routine trading mission, Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa orchestrates a daring escape for five of Joe's captive wives. Max is tied to the hood of a car, and Joe, discovering the escape, sends his entire army after them.





