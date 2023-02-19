How to watch the most prestigious BAFTA Film Awards 2023?

Get ready for a star-studded night as BAFTA Film Awards 2023 is going to announce the winners in just a few hours from now. The award honors the best British and international contributions to film and is often regarded as the British Oscars. This year, the ceremony will take place on February 19, Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. Hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television, this awards ceremony is all set to take the world by storm. Where to watch BAFTA Awards 2023?

Audiences in the UK can watch the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards on BBC One on Sunday, February 19, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Besides, fans in the US will be able to watch the awards night on BritBox US and BBC iPlayer. Moreover, viewers can watch red carpet arrivals on the social media channels of BAFTA - TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Who is going to host the BAFTA Awards? The award-winning actor and presenter, Richard E. Grant, will be hosting this glamorous ceremony. Besides, backstage coverage will be given by the well-known television personality, Alison Hammond. While TV presenter Vick Hope and Journalist Ali Plum will be hosting the red-carpet coverage of the night.