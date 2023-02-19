How to watch the most prestigious BAFTA Film Awards 2023?
BAFTA Film Awards 2023 is here! Get ready to witness the biggest night of the year – check out the date, when, and where to watch the ‘British Oscars’
Get ready for a star-studded night as BAFTA Film Awards 2023 is going to announce the winners in just a few hours from now. The award honors the best British and international contributions to film and is often regarded as the British Oscars. This year, the ceremony will take place on February 19, Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. Hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television, this awards ceremony is all set to take the world by storm.
Where to watch BAFTA Awards 2023?
Audiences in the UK can watch the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards on BBC One on Sunday, February 19, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Besides, fans in the US will be able to watch the awards night on BritBox US and BBC iPlayer. Moreover, viewers can watch red carpet arrivals on the social media channels of BAFTA - TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.
Who is going to host the BAFTA Awards?
The award-winning actor and presenter, Richard E. Grant, will be hosting this glamorous ceremony. Besides, backstage coverage will be given by the well-known television personality, Alison Hammond. While TV presenter Vick Hope and Journalist Ali Plum will be hosting the red-carpet coverage of the night.
Who are the 2023 BAFTA nominees?
The final nominations list for the BAFTA awards is out now. This year, there are 215 skilled nominees, representing 45 exceptional films that reflect a wide variety of genres, narrative styles as well as viewpoints. Also, there are so many first-time nominees this time; 14 of the 24 nominees in the performance categories are nominated for the first time at the BAFTA Film Awards.
The list of talented nominees includes Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Ana De Armas for Blonde, Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, and Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
