How to watch The Super Mario Bros Movie online? Read details

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now streaming online!

Yes, you read that right.

The movie, which was released on April 7, is the highest-grossing film at the box office this year, which made it possible for the film to be released digitally after just 41 days of its theatrical release.

For the unversed, The Super Mario Bros. Movie collected a whopping $522 million at the box office, thus becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 until now. The film being available digitally so soon will definitely surprise fans as popular films like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water started streaming on OTT platforms much later.

Scroll below to find out how you can watch the film online.

The Super Mario Bros Movie Online

The Super Mario Bros Movie came out today, May, 16, at 12 a.m. ET. The film can be purchased digitally for $29.

However, viewers from the UK will have to wait longer as it won’t be coming to Amazon until July 9. Moreover, Australian and Canadian versions of Amazon don’t list a release date.

More about The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie directed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath focuses on the beloved characters of Brooklyn boys – Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day). While the duo tries to get projects for their plumbing gig, they end up near a magical pipe that transports them to a new world. While Mario lands up in The Mushroom Kingdom, Luigi ends up in the Dark Lands. This is the beginning of the adventure where Mario wants to save Luigi. In order to do so, he meets Princess Peach and her toads who want to stop Bowser from destroying the kingdom. They take help from the Jungle Kingdom and succeed in doing so. Now, will Mario be able to help Princess Peach as well as save Luigi from the wrath of Bowser? To know this, watch The Super Mario Bros. movie.

