How To Watch The Transformers Movies In Order Of Chronology? Check Out Watch Guide HERE

Based on the popular Transformers franchise that produced toys, the Transformers movie universe came into being on the screen in 2007. Since then, it has grown into a multibillion-dollar franchise with several films (more are in the works), a few short films, and one web series. However, the release order is different from the chronological order in which you should watch the movie series.

The film series has so far made over $5 billion at the box office and has a total running duration of 1,002 minutes (or 16 hours and 42 minutes) over the course of the universe's seven films. Transformers is undoubtedly one of the most popular media franchises to exist today.

The latest installment Transformers One, starring Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, among others, is slated to hit theaters on September 20. Fans can, of course, watch the films and television shows in the sequence in which they were released, but it might make more sense to do so in order to comprehend the overall plot of the Transformers universe. Below are the Transformers movies in its release order:

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Bumblebee (2018)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Ahead of its eighth installment, here’s how to watch the Transformers movies in chronological order:

Bumblebee (2018)

Set in 1987, Bumblebee chronicles Bumblebee's initial arrival on Earth and reveals that Sam Witwicky was not the Autobot's first human acquaintance. Charlie, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, discovers Bumblebee following Optimus Prime's order for him to establish a center of operations on Earth, while the other Autobots battle the Decepticons on Cybertron. Charlie assists in healing Bumblebee's wounds prior to the Decepticons' arrival on Earth.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Despite the fact that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released in 2023, the events of the movie take place in 1994, which is seven years after Bumblebee. Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz and Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace are two new human characters in the franchise that are introduced in this film, which follows the Autobots and Maximals as they try to hide the Transwarp Key from the Terrorcons.

Transformers (2007)

The live-action Autobots and Decepticons made their debut in the film Transformers, which started it all. In the opening scene of the first installment, released in 2007, Cybertron is destroyed as the Autobots and Decepticons battle for the AllSpark. But before he was trapped in ice, Megatron discovered the Allspark on Earth. When Decepticons and Autobots invade Earth more than a century later, Bumblebee finds himself in Sam Witwicky's control.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

The majority of the original cast returns to Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, a direct sequel to the first movie. Two years after the events of Transformers, the sequel sees another battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons. However, the Fallen, who seeks to exterminate all life, is leading the Decepticons this time.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

The last movie in which Shia LaBeouf plays Sam Witwicky is Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which takes place a few years after the events in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Sam helps the Autobots protect technology discovered on the Moon that might be useful in bringing Cybertron back to life. Naturally, the Autobots and Decepticons will fight again as a result of the Decepticons' pursuit of the same technology.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: Age of Extinction is set five years after the events of Transformers: Dark of the Moon and features a new human cast, led by Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager. In the film, Cade searches for Optimus Prime while he is evading the CIA's black ops unit, Cemetery Wind. Naturally, Cade and his family support Optimus in his latest conflict.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Transformers: The Last Knight, set five years after the events of Transformers: Age of Extinction, is the most recent installment in the movie series' chronological order. As Optimus Prime leaves Earth to pursue his creator at the start of the film, he encounters Quintessa, a Cybertronian goddess who brainwashes him, which puts him in danger. In the meantime, Cade receives a talisman on Earth and participates in another Autobot against Decepticon fight in the Transformers movie.

