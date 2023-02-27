How was Rihanna convinced to lend vocals for Life Me Up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Composer REVEALS

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show act was much-awaited. However, much before she made her comeback to the stage, the pop titan released a song, albeit in a movie, for the first time in six years. Needless to say, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned nods in several award events this year, including in the upcoming 95 th Academy Awards on March 12. Rihanna, Nigerian artist Tems, and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson are nominated for Lift Me Up in the Best Original Song category in the 2023 Oscars. And now, in a recent interview, Göransson revealed how he convinced the Fenty Beauty founder to lend her vocals to the critically-acclaimed song. Find Out.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ludwig Göransson shared that they had started to learn about the story and the kind of music they wanted to go for from much before. Ludwig said that they tried to figure out which artists could embody the music in the best way possible. Given that the Ryan Coogler directorial is about motherhood and has very strong female characters, Rihanna ’s name came up. However, the singer too was about to be a first-time mother back then, and also had not released any music in six years.

Rihanna felt a strong connection to the story: Lift Me Up composer Ludwig Göransson

“The chances were pretty slim. But I have a good relationship with Roc Nation and also with Jay Brown, Rihanna’s manager. I reached out to him very early about it. He was honest and said this project would be of interest but also that she’s very busy,” Göransson shared. “It wasn’t until she had her baby [that] she was able to see a rough cut of the movie. She felt a strong connection to the story and, after a conversation with Ryan, that was what I think brought her into the project.”

The 2023 Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Will Rihanna and team Black Panther: Wakanda Forever win an Oscar for Best Original song? We shall find out.