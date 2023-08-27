'How weird and creepy': When Billie Eilish faced backlash for being dressed as a baby while her ex-boyfriend donned an old man costume

Billie Eilish and her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, who was 11 years her senior, once chose Halloween costumes seemingly designed to mock the backlash against their age gap. The unconventional costumes featured Eilish dressed as a baby, complete with a bonnet, nappy, bib, tights, and bunny slippers, while Rutherford appeared as an old man, sporting a bald cap, fake wrinkles, and gray eyebrows with a mustache. The choice didn't sit well with many, with some users deeming it "sick and twisted."

Billie Eilish's Halloween costume once turned into a nightmare

Billie Eilish and her partner faced criticism online due to their age difference and the perceived power imbalance in their relationship. This criticism centered around the inappropriateness of their costumes and raised doubts about how their relationship dynamics worked. However, in October, Billie Eilish and her partner were seen holding hands, which made some fans uncomfortable, given that her partner had initially met her when she was a young teenager.

One user commented, “Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford’s matching Halloween costumes is incredibly sick and twisted - especially with their age difference and power imbalance.” While another user tweeted, “It’s not funny or chic, it’s not poking fun, it’s disturbing, and the adults in her life are letting her down once again.” In the meantime, another tweet read, “Billie is grown enough to know how weird and creepy this is btw.”

The couple's Halloween stunt wasn't the only aspect of their relationship drawing attention. Eilish's staunch supporters expressed discomfort with the age gap, emphasizing the point that despite being legally acceptable, the significant difference in their ages didn't sit well morally. Nonetheless, some fans took a more supportive stance, rooting for Eilish's happiness. In the midst of the whole drama, a TikTok comment captured the sentiment by stating, "I love Jesse, but it doesn't sit right with me how she's not even able to legally drink and he's 31 – no, no, no."

The breakup story

The controversial relationship took a new turn when, in a surprising development, representatives for both Eilish and Rutherford confirmed their breakup after less than a year of dating. The split, which reportedly occurred around April 2023, was described as amicable, with both parties choosing to end the relationship while remaining on good terms.

This marked a contrast to the earlier excitement expressed by Eilish in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she had spoken positively about her connection with Rutherford. While the specifics behind their breakup remained undisclosed, just like a curious case straight out of Sherlock, their journey from attention-grabbing Halloween costumes to parting ways prompted playful reflections on the complexities of age-gap relationships in the public eye.

