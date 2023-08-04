How Will Smith almost turned down THIS iconic role until Steven Spielberg stepped in

Will Smith, he's the actor a lot of 90s kids have grown up watching and idealizing. From Independence Day to Pursuit of Happiness, the actor has taken on one iconic role after the other. But in a recent interview, Smith revealed that he almost turned down his most iconic and recognizable role today, Men in Black, that was until Steven Spielberg took matters into his own hands.

Will Smith was convinced by Steven Spielberg to do Men in Black

Many people looking back now might think, it must have been a no-brainer to take up a project like Men in Black, but not for Will Smith. In a recent interview on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart Show, he revealed that he had no intention of taking the role of now iconic Agent J. The 54-year-old remembered that when the Men in Black was offered to him, he initially said no. He mentioned the reason behind it was that he had just finished working on another movie that included Aliens, Independence Day. The actor said he "didn’t want to make two alien movies back to back."

However, Spielberg, who was the executive producer of Men in Black, was determined not to accept a 'no' from Smith. Taking matters into his own hands, he personally reached out to the actor, making a direct effort to persuade him to take on the film. The Bad Boys actor remembered, "Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me, I was in New York. To talk to me. It landed at his house." In his own words, he was left flabbergasted. He joked, "And he had me at hello. … And it was the first time I ever had lemonade with carbonated water. You can’t say no to that."

Will Smith says James Lassiter was the reason he said yes to good movies

Throughout his career, the actor revealed that he came close to declining several roles if it weren't for James Lassiter, his former manager, and long-time business partner. As per the 54-year-old Lassiter was "the arbiter of taste." and was the reason he ultimately accepted some of his most notable projects and roles. He revealed, "In the heyday, the 10 movies I made at the top of my career, JL was choosing the films." Despite his initial hesitations, his manager's keen eye and vision influenced Smith to take on projects like Pursuit of Happyness, and Ali, even though at first he was uncertain about them.

Meanwhile, the actor has been keeping busy lately, as his guild has joined the SAG-Aftra strike. He referred to the strike in his Instagram post as a "pivotal moment."

