How You Like That: BLACKPINK fans crown Jennie versatile queen; BLINKS impressed with Lisa's bawse lady vibes

BLACKPINK released their new music video titled How You Like That. BLINKS have showered the band with love but cannot stop gushing over Jennie and Lisa.

Can we stop everything and just give BLACKPINK's newest release How You Like That a good look? The wings, the technicolour, the goddamn powerful lyrics and the four women, rising like the Phoenix to remind everyone that they are the best in the business. It has been a long, long wait but Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made it worth the wait. The Korean girl group released the music video of their first of their three-part comeback. Going by the Twitter reactions, it seems like we share BLINKS have loved the video as much as we did.

The new song sees the singers blend powerful lyrics with awe-worthy and colourful visuals to make a memorable comeback. While we loved every bit of the video, BLINKS cannot stop talking about Jennie and Lisa. The two singers set the screen on fire with their presence, elevating the impressive video to the next level. Fans gushed about Jennie's versatility and deemed her the "versatile queen". They also couldn't stop gushing about Jennie's marvelous expressions and attitude that fits perfectly in the music video. "Jennie eating the choreo up despite having an ankle and knee injury whew come on all rounder," a fan pointed out.

On the other hand, fans also bowed down to Lisa. The singer oozed the bawse lady vibes in the video. She raps her way from the music video to fans' hearts. "lisa radiates boss ass b!tch vibes during the whole music video and im here for it," a fan wrote.

Check out the fan reactions below:

lisa radiates boss ass b!tch vibes during the whole music video and im here for it #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/dBtzQPCvDf — . (@perriejennie) June 26, 2020

I watched #HowYouLikeThat mv many times but when it comes to LISA's part, it always feel like a first time.#LISA #HYLT_AceLalisaIsBack pic.twitter.com/lHrCCi4l0I — LA-LIE (@lalisaandlilies) June 26, 2020

Lisa as always makes her every second worthy of your attention , a mf queen and true artist #LISA #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/nBMVEehNTG — (@LALALISAJK) June 26, 2020

"Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that" LISA SPITTING BIGGEST TEA TO HER HATERS #LISA #리사 #HYLT pic.twitter.com/nB5JrjWigG — (@lilimagnifique) June 26, 2020

the way jennie ate this up. this ain’t a joke to her, she’s here to serve and only serve #HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/1TcGbylvBO — ella from greece (@jenniesrosey) June 26, 2020

"BITCH" hits different when jennie says it @BLACKPINK#HowYouLikeThat pic.twitter.com/Zx4l8jfjTN — HOW YOU LIKE THAT OUT NOW (@iconicrubyjane) June 26, 2020

HELLO I'M STILL NOT OVER JENNIE WITH SHORT HAIR BITCH THE SERVE #HowYouLikeThat

pic.twitter.com/lcRl1do21D — ً (@dyewayv) June 26, 2020

Ahh I really love how Jennie sang these lines like it’s so cocky and enticing whew her voice is just so flexible #HowYouLikeThat #BLACKPINK#JENNIE #제니 pic.twitter.com/NGhKa3dU4t — Gee (@DoyenneJennie) June 26, 2020

How You Like That comes after a long wait. The music video of their first of their three-part comeback. What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

