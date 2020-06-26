  1. Home
  2. entertainment

How You Like That: BLACKPINK fans crown Jennie versatile queen; BLINKS impressed with Lisa's bawse lady vibes

BLACKPINK released their new music video titled How You Like That. BLINKS have showered the band with love but cannot stop gushing over Jennie and Lisa.
14335 reads Mumbai
How You Like That: BLACKPINK fans crown Jennie versatile queen; BLINKS impressed with Lisa's bawse lady vibesHow You Like That: BLACKPINK fans crown Jennie versatile queen; BLINKS impressed with Lisa's bawse lady vibes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Can we stop everything and just give BLACKPINK's newest release How You Like That a good look? The wings, the technicolour, the goddamn powerful lyrics and the four women, rising like the Phoenix to remind everyone that they are the best in the business. It has been a long, long wait but Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made it worth the wait. The Korean girl group released the music video of their first of their three-part comeback. Going by the Twitter reactions, it seems like we share BLINKS have loved the video as much as we did. 

The new song sees the singers blend powerful lyrics with awe-worthy and colourful visuals to make a memorable comeback. While we loved every bit of the video, BLINKS cannot stop talking about Jennie and Lisa. The two singers set the screen on fire with their presence, elevating the impressive video to the next level. Fans gushed about Jennie's versatility and deemed her the "versatile queen". They also couldn't stop gushing about Jennie's marvelous expressions and attitude that fits perfectly in the music video. "Jennie eating the choreo up despite having an ankle and knee injury whew come on all rounder," a fan pointed out. 

On the other hand, fans also bowed down to Lisa. The singer oozed the bawse lady vibes in the video. She raps her way from the music video to fans' hearts. "lisa radiates boss ass b!tch vibes during the whole music video and im here for it," a fan wrote. 

Check out the fan reactions below: 

How You Like That comes after a long wait. The music video of their first of their three-part comeback. What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kill This Love, Ddu Du Ddu Du, or Boombayah; Which is your favourite BLACKPINK song? VOTE NOW

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement