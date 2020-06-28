How You Like That: BLACKPINK under fire after a Ganesh statue was found beside Lisa in K pop band's new MV

BLACKPINK released their comeback song How You Like That on Friday. The K-pop band, comprising of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, are being slammed by Indians for cultural inappropriateness in their music video.

BLACKPINK might be breaking records with How You Like That but not all fans are happy with the music video. The Korean music video has garnered over 115 million views on YouTube and beating BTS to record the biggest premiere on the streaming platform. The new song oozes power as Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé burn the dance floor with their versatility and bawse lady attitude. But the girl pop band has landed in controversy after Indian viewers pointed cultural inappropriateness in their comeback music video.

Several Indian users pointed out that there was a statue of Lord Ganesha placed in an Arabic market set up in the video. The split-second appearance of the statue comes as Lisa sings her lines, seated on a piece of furniture set in the scene. The use of the idol as a prop hasn't gone down well with Indian viewers.

Several online users have slammed the girl band and YG Entertainment for it. "Blackpink placing a Ganesha statue ON THE GROUND next to an Aladdin lamp in a so called "Arab market" scene...when we say y'all see South Asia as some sort of exoticised interchangeable other for aesthetic this is a prime example," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"I'm so angry I never spread hate over here but @ygent_official @BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink Fuck you for using everything you can for aesthetics. That statue is of a Hindu God Ganesha and you do not use it like that!!!!! Do some research? Stop appropriating our culture were TIRED," a fan added.

Check out a few more reactions here:

Ok I just want to speak about the ganesha statue in black pinks new mv. It's clearly offensive to belittle another cultures god. I'm not saying this as an army I'm saying this as a human being. People are hurt and you have to recognize that. #BLACKPINK — yoongis_hands⁷ (@freya_bangtan) June 27, 2020

It's not the fault of blackpink (Jennie,rose,jisso,lisa) it's the fault of YG ENTERTAINMENT! #YGapologise #YGEntertainment @ygent_official you shouldn't have used ganesha murti as your prop. And to other blinks let me tell you guys one thing I am also a proud blink. — RJ (@JallaRishita) June 27, 2020

blackpink has offended our culture for god knows what time now the appropriatd our dance bharatnatyam lisa wore a shiva / ganesha jacket and now this and much more still yall ready to ignore ???? i demand an apology #MyCultureIsNotYourAesthetic — ⁷ read pinned . (@stillwyuh) June 27, 2020

I'm a blink and a hindu, people who are saying that "oh lord ganesha below the THRONE on which lisa was sitting is no problem" I want to tell you that it is and that it is disrespectful. We are not saying anything to blackpink, its YG 's fault #BLACKPINK #BlackPinkApologize — Anshika Suryavansh (@taeyeon209) June 27, 2020

YG entertainment has crossed the line this time.Placing lord ganesha as a prop near lisa s feet is disrespectful to Hinduism.Yg really wanna start a controversy after blackpink s comeback 1.4 years later.Yg should apologize big time for this #blackpinkganesha pic.twitter.com/YsolfMYqE6 — Bangtanforever (@BBangtan81) June 27, 2020

#MyCultureIsNotYourAesthetic@ygofficialblink

We don't hate blackpink cause it was not the fault of the girls it was the fault of yg management ! Yg has disrespected our indian God Ganesha

...just look at this ..again no hate to girls but we need an apology.#YGApologize pic.twitter.com/XmQ4lUDWd3 — Tomboyish MUSIC FOREVER (@Radhika45985768) June 27, 2020

Even if I’m not extremely religious, I have drawn strength in life at times from Lord Ganesha.

With the blackpink debate, the first thought in my head is I shouldn’t be angry but the fact is I know I should be angry. The normalisation of bashing desi culture is disgusting. — shar is a jeffie (@shexwoman) June 27, 2020

hey blinks we don't care about the song your faves put out mkay nobody is mad that blackpink made a cb like good for them or whatever what everyone's not happy about is the disrespectful way the god Ganesha was placed. kpop is not more important than religion stfu #YGapologise — (@shoobeanie) June 27, 2020

Ok. This is really making me angry. But. HOW CAN YOU USE MY CULTURE AS ONE OF YOUR DAMN AESTHETICS. WE HINDUS DO NOT DESERVE THIS DISRESPECT. GANESHA JI IS ONE OF OUR DIEITIES. WE WORSHIP HIM. HE SHOULD NEVER BE ON THE FLOOR. #BlackPinkApologise @ygent_official @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/hz9x17ShP3 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Got7_Jolly) June 27, 2020

This is so disrespectful and as a Hindu I feel the disgusted. But blinks pls don’t make excuses and defend them because you sound like clowns. You don’t get to put Ganesha on the floor like that. #blackpink #Ganesha pic.twitter.com/yd6hUaSVTY — @namjooniejiminssi on ig (@taehyunsbitchh) June 27, 2020

This is extremely disrespectful blackpink..for non-indians it may look like nothing but for us this is our god ganesha that we worship...no hindus give you the right to sit next to our god. Don't make hindu culture as joke pic.twitter.com/XhkkSknm9i — (@jiguktae) June 26, 2020

While YG Entertainment is yet to address the controversy, the official fanbase of BLACKPINK fans in India has assured viewers that they have dropped emails and trying to reach out to the band for a statement.

