  1. Home
  2. entertainment

How You Like That: BLACKPINK under fire after a Ganesh statue was found beside Lisa in K pop band's new MV

BLACKPINK released their comeback song How You Like That on Friday. The K-pop band, comprising of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, are being slammed by Indians for cultural inappropriateness in their music video.
14770 reads Mumbai
How You Like That: BLACKPINK under fire after a Ganesh statue was found beside Lisa in K pop band's new MVHow You Like That: BLACKPINK under fire after a Ganesh statue was found beside Lisa in K pop band's new MV
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BLACKPINK might be breaking records with How You Like That but not all fans are happy with the music video. The Korean music video has garnered over 115 million views on YouTube and beating BTS to record the biggest premiere on the streaming platform. The new song oozes power as Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé burn the dance floor with their versatility and bawse lady attitude. But the girl pop band has landed in controversy after Indian viewers pointed cultural inappropriateness in their comeback music video. 

Several Indian users pointed out that there was a statue of Lord Ganesha placed in an Arabic market set up in the video. The split-second appearance of the statue comes as Lisa sings her lines, seated on a piece of furniture set in the scene. The use of the idol as a prop hasn't gone down well with Indian viewers. 

Several online users have slammed the girl band and YG Entertainment for it. "Blackpink placing a Ganesha statue ON THE GROUND next to an Aladdin lamp in a so called "Arab market" scene...when we say y'all see South Asia as some sort of exoticised interchangeable other for aesthetic this is a prime example," a fan wrote on Twitter. 

"I'm so angry I never spread hate over here but @ygent_official @BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink Fuck you for using everything you can for aesthetics. That statue is of a Hindu God Ganesha and you do not use it like that!!!!! Do some research? Stop appropriating our culture were TIRED," a fan added. 

Check out a few more reactions here: 

While YG Entertainment is yet to address the controversy, the official fanbase of BLACKPINK fans in India has assured viewers that they have dropped emails and trying to reach out to the band for a statement. 

Do you think it was inappropriate for the makers to place the Ganesh idol in the How You Like That music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Anonymous 13 minutes ago

It's not blackpink fault So please stop blaming them It's YG entertainment fault

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement