How You Like That Ganesh Controversy: YG Entertainment sneakingly removes the sculpture from BLACKPINK video

BLACKPINK was slammed by Indian BLINKS after their new music video, How You Like That, featured the Ganesh statue as a prop.

BLINKS across the world rejoiced when BLACKPINK released their new music video How You Like That on Friday. The comeback song sees Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie bring the house down with their style, attitude, and of course the powerful song. However, the song was mired with controversy after Indian BLINKS and viewers pointed out the placement of Lord Ganesh's statue during a Lisa solo's frame in the middle of the song. This paved the way for massive backlash online.

BLACKPINK was accused of disrespecting the Indian culture and religion. Viewers took to social media to demand an apology from YG Entertainment. Although the agency has been tight-lipped about the controversy, they did take necessary actions. It appears that the agency has silently removed the statue from How You Like That music video. The current video, streaming on YouTube, no longer features the statue in the video. Here are a few screenshots of the scene below:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has broken records with the video, including a record previously held by BTS. The video has recorded most views for a single video in 24 hours. The How You Like That music video garnered 82.4 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. BTS previously held the record for the most views in a single day with Boy With Luv. The video, which released last April, recorded 74.6 million views following its April 2019 release.

