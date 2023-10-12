'How you have really wanted me out': When Angelina Jolie wrote an emotional letter to Brad Pitt post their divorce

As the legal battle between Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continues to intensify, an emotional email from Angelina to Brad in January 2021 resurfaced on TikTok last year. Here's what Angelina wrote in the letter.

When Angelina Jolie wrote a letter to Brad Pitt

Angelina wrote, “It is the place we brought the twins (Knox and Vivienne) home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.” She referred to it as the place that marked the 'end of their family' and as a business centered around alcohol, alluding to Brad Pitt's struggle with alcoholism. She mentioned, “I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.”

Angelina pointed out that she had observed various inconsiderate behaviors, excessive spending, and decisions for which she wasn't consulted. She stated, "I've been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.” She was shaken by recent advertising imagery promoting alcohol, considering it irresponsible and not suitable for the children. This brought back painful memories, and she couldn't be part of a business based on alcohol, as alcoholism had deeply affected their family. Angelina believed the business had gone beyond what she could morally be a part of or what was best for the family. She outlined, “The alternative is that a complete buy out of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family, or your associates, either way, I believe we need to move forward in order to heal and focus on where our family comes together, and where we have positive associations. And to do so quickly.”

She also referenced the 2016 plane incident when she alleged that Brad Pitt had acted aggressively towards their child. Jolie said, “I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point. Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you’ve made it painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

Angelina and Brad's winery issue

Earlier in 2022, Angelina sold the winery, which led to Brad Pitt suing her. He argued that his ex-wife had contributed 40 percent of the USD 28.4 million purchase price but insisted that he was the reason behind the winery's success. He also referred to the terms of their 2019 divorce, which stated that neither of them could sell their part of the winery without the other's consent.