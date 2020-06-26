How You Like That MV: BLACKPINK are electrifying goddesses with killer dance moves that will leave you STUNNED

BLACKPINK are here to slay with the How You Like That music video, which marks their comeback after nearly a year and a half. Check out the electrifying How You Like That MV below which has one of the best dance breaks we have seen in a while.

"Look up in the sky, it's a bird... it's a plane...," no it's BLACKPINK reclaiming their throne as Queens of the Music Industry with How You Like That MV. After too-long a wait, that lasted nearly a year and a half, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are back with a bang and we can't get enough of the gorgeous ladies. As the first part of their three-part comeback, their pre-release track titled How You Like That was unveiled for the world to consume, just a few minutes back.

Let's get straight to the lyrics of How You Like That that almost feel like a companion to BLACKPINK's 2019 hit single, Kill This Love. We see the ladies rising from the ashes and becoming stronger than ever while kissing their past, hurtful relationships goodbye. The lyrics, as you would expect are hard-hitting and mixed with that insane melody, we've got a chart-topping single already! Moreover, when it comes to the music video, we're welcome in BLACKPINK's own version of a mystic pop-up bar that is screaming in technicolour and sees each member shining in their own personal avatars.

While Lisa's luxurious swag with that killer rap verse left us swooning, Jisoo's dangerous red avatar left us stunned. Jennie's swag in the chorus kept us hooked while Rosé's black wings avatar left us mesmerised. However, it was the trippy dance break in How You Like That MV that quite literally ended us, in the best of ways!

Check out BLACKPINK's How You Like That MV below:

We bow to you, BLACKPINK!

Is How You Like That MV the best music video by BLACKPINK so far? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :YouTube

