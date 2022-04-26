Howard Stern calls Johnny Depp a 'narcissist' for ‘over-acting’ while testifying against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was criticized by Howard Stern for "overacting" while testifying against Amber Heard in the former couple's defamation trial, which has been live-streamed on multiple platforms since April 11.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she referred to their alleged violent relationship in a Washington Post op-ed piece. Heard's legal team allegedly attempted to prevent cameras from live streaming the trial, which Judge Penney Azcarate permitted. The judgment was not publicly challenged by Depp's team, as per Variety. However, during an episode of his SiriusXM show, the 68-year-old radio host criticized the actor for “overacting” during his ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.

“The reason he wanted that on, he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do,” Stern said of Depp while discussing the trial as per Variety. “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’” Stern further claimed, “I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along."

Meanwhile, during his testimony on Monday, Johnny Depp admitted feeling "blinding hurt" after reading Amber Heard's op-ed before being pulled from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. "It was like somebody had hit me in the back of the head with a 2x4," as per The Independent.

