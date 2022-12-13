Howard Stern reacts to Harry & Meghan, calls the docuseries 'like the Kardashians except boring'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, Harry & Meghan has been the talk of the town and everyone has been weighing in on the same. From Maren Morris to Gayle King, several personalities have shared their views on the same and recently, Howard Stern also revealed his thoughts on the docuseries as he opened up about watching the same.

In a recent interview, via Mediaite, as reported by Variety, Stern opened up about watching the first volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries and described it as "painful." Revealing how he has been watching the same with his wife, Stern said, "I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it."

Howard Stern on The Kardashians and Harry & Meghan

Adding on about how he understands Prince Harry for "being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother", the famed podcaster and host of The Howard Stern show further added, "They treated her like s**t…I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country…it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming,' We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.' And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?"

The Harry & Meghan docuseries will be releasing in two volumes and the second one where the royal couple discuss their stepdown from the royal roles and more will be premiering on December 15.