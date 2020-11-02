Howdy Biebers: Justin channels Woody from Toy Story, Hailey inspired by Ratched for a Halloween 2020 party

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber channelled Toy Story and Ratched for their Halloween 2020 costumes. Check it out below.

Halloween this year took a beating courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. As America continues to battle the pandemic, like many other countries, Hollywood still managed to give us some memorable Halloween 2020 moments. From Kylie Jenner to Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, stars got into costumes even if it meant for a few pictures and stay at home. However, a few stars did step out to attend a couple of starry parties hosted. Few of which are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

The couple stepped out to attend a party at George Clooney's Casamigos party truck. Mail Online reports Casamigos was co-founded by the actor along with his best friend Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Mike Meldman. Instead of stars heading to a venue, the Calamigos truck took the fun to them. For the party, Justin channelled Woody from Toy Story as he stepped out wearing a pair of denim pants, a white tee, a gold sheriff badge and a short cow-print vest. He channelled the Toy Story character with his red handkerchief and brown beanie.

Meanwhile, his stunning wife teal plastic-looking mini dress topped with an apron for the party. She channelled the nurse from Netflix series Ratched when she sported a nurse's hat to complete her look. The duo shared the photos of their costumes on Instagram. Check it out below:

What are your thoughts on the costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, check out what other stars from Hollywood wore here: Halloween 2020: Gigi Hadid as Valorant, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as their younger selves & more celeb looks

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :InstagramMailOnline

Share your comment ×