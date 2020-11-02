  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Howdy Biebers: Justin channels Woody from Toy Story, Hailey inspired by Ratched for a Halloween 2020 party

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber channelled Toy Story and Ratched for their Halloween 2020 costumes. Check it out below.
12310 reads Mumbai
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber from Halloween 2020Howdy Biebers: Justin channels Woody from Toy Story, Hailey inspired by Ratched for a Halloween 2020 party
Halloween this year took a beating courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. As America continues to battle the pandemic, like many other countries, Hollywood still managed to give us some memorable Halloween 2020 moments. From Kylie Jenner to Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, stars got into costumes even if it meant for a few pictures and stay at home. However, a few stars did step out to attend a couple of starry parties hosted. Few of which are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. 

The couple stepped out to attend a party at George Clooney's Casamigos party truck. Mail Online reports Casamigos was co-founded by the actor along with his best friend Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Mike Meldman. Instead of stars heading to a venue, the Calamigos truck took the fun to them. For the party, Justin channelled Woody from Toy Story as he stepped out wearing a pair of denim pants, a white tee, a gold sheriff badge and a short cow-print vest. He channelled the Toy Story character with his red handkerchief and brown beanie. 

Meanwhile, his stunning wife teal plastic-looking mini dress topped with an apron for the party. She channelled the nurse from Netflix series Ratched when she sported a nurse's hat to complete her look. The duo shared the photos of their costumes on Instagram. Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

a very RATCHED Halloween 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

What are your thoughts on the costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, check out what other stars from Hollywood wore here: Halloween 2020: Gigi Hadid as Valorant, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as their younger selves & more celeb looks

Credits :InstagramMailOnline

