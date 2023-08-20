'However I’m meant to have them, I will': When Selena Gomez spoke about her issues with pregnancy due to bipolar meds

Selena Gomez has always been open about her personal life and health difficulties, particularly her challenges with mental illness. Selena Gomez has expressed her desire to be a mother many times. But in an interview with Rolling Stone for the magazine's cover story in 2022, the singer discussed her desire to become a parent in the future and why it may be a challenging undertaking.

ALSO READ: 'He’s either going to hate me or love me': When Selena Gomez admitted to having a 'huge crush' on USD 110 million worth MCU star

Selena Gomez revealed her issues with pregnancy

In 2022, Selena Gomez was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, where she told the magazine that she might have a hard time getting pregnant due to her bipolar medication. Gomez revealed she once went to see a friend who was attempting to conceive. She remembered sobbing in her car after their time together, wondering about how the two drugs she is taking for her bipolar disease will most certainly prevent her from ever being able to bear her own children.

She claimed that she spent several months in therapy while she was suffering from paranoia and difficulties trusting individuals around her, despite the fact that she doesn't remember much from the time period. According to Rolling Stone, the Rare musician's pals had difficulty identifying her at the time, and her mother learned about the issue through TMZ.

Advertisement

Gomez told Rolling Stone that she hopes to become a mother in other ways in the future: "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life; however I'm meant to have them, I will."

However, Gomez gradually but steadily found herself walking out of psychosis before being diagnosed with bipolar illness and receiving multiple drugs as physicians sought to find an acceptable cocktail.

Her condition ultimately improved, but pharmaceuticals left her feeling gone, she revealed, until a second psychiatrist weaned her off all but two prescriptions. "He really guided me," she explained to RS.

Gomez said, "However, I had to detox from the medications I was taking." I have to learn to recall certain terms. When we were conversing, I would lose track of where I was. It required a lot of effort for me to (a) admit that I was bipolar, but also to (b) learn how to live with it since it wasn't going away."

Gomez, who has always been upfront about her struggles with anxiety and melancholy, confirmed her bipolar diagnosis during an episode of Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live program Bright Minded in April 2020.

Selena Gomez also discussed her mental health issues in another interview

In 2022, Gomez also discussed her visit to McLean Hospital in Massachusetts with presenter Kelly Clarkson on a broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She said, "Recently, I went to McLean Hospital, one of the best mental hospitals in America, and I discussed how, after years of dealing with a variety of issues, I realized that I was depressed."

At the time, she stated, "As a result, when I got to learn more information, it actually helped me. It no longer frightens me now that I'm aware of it. It took the dread away because I wanted to know everything about it. It's one of the best hospitals because they cover pretty much everything in the mental health space. So, for the first time, I was able to talk about my diagnosis. And it gave me such strength, and it wasn't easy."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder is a mental illness that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, a new documentary, featured Gomez frankly sharing her achievements and tribulations with mental health.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been doing a lot better. She has released various songs and worked on multiple projects; currently, she has a new single, Single Soon, coming out on August 25.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I’m not quite done’: Selena Gomez drops exclusives from upcoming single, shares release date