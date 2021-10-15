Howie Mandel shares health update; Says he's 'home and doing better'

Howie Mandel reassured fans on Wednesday that he was OK after an alleged report that he had fainted at his neighborhood Starbucks. He posted his health update on his official Twitter account, stating he passed out due to dehydration and low blood sugar.

I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok! — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) October 14, 2021

However, Howie also thanked the physicians and nurses who cared for him in the hospital, as well as everyone who reached out. Mandel tweeted, "I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!" Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Mandel was at his neighborhood Starbucks with his wife and pals when he blacked out and fell before collapsing on a cement bench.

While it wasn't immediately apparent why the Deal or No Deal host passed out, witnesses told TMZ that Mandel was able to sit up by the time paramedics arrived. However, Mandel recently revealed that he had had an endoscopy and a colonoscopy. "Colonoscopy," he captioned the clip on Instagram. "Recovery audition." Mandel showed off his post-surgery attire in the video, as well as his interaction with a fellow patient who recognized his voice and "tried to audition for AGT as he was waking up."

Meanwhile, Mandel has previously been candid about his health issues, including his battles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, particularly his fear of germs. According to PEOPLE, he said at the time, “I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can’t get out of.”

