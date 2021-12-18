HoYeon Jung in Squid Game to Zendaya in Malcolm & Marie; THESE are the Best Female Performances of the Year

Hollywood actresses have proved time and again that nobody can match them when it comes to acting abilities and owning the characters on-screen. From dramatic to comic, these actresses have proved that the raw power of acting can win the audience in any situation. Especially due to the pandemic, as the film industry had to deal with major setbacks, Hollywood's women didn't back down from owning the streaming platforms.

To celebrate such incredible performances and legendary actresses, we have combined the best female performances of 2021. Yes, you can thank us later!

Zendaya in Malcolm & Marie

In Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya essayed the role of Marie, filmmaker Malcolm's (John David Washington) girlfriend. Their relationship becomes tumultuous on the night of Malcolm's latest film's premiere when the couple deals with horrid revelations about themselves. Zendaya's role as Marie was out-of-the-box. She portrayed the turbulent character with ease, as she was eventually praised by critics for her performance in the relationship drama.

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Fans have predicted an Oscar win for Stewart for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. The movie deals with the Princess' chaotic life inside the royal family when her marriage to Prince Charles was almost on the verge of breaking. While portraying Princess Diana's character, Stewart had opened up on being completely engrossed in Lady Di's life. The movie eventually went ahead to prove that Stewart has been one of the most iconic actresses of 2021.

HoYeon Jung in Squid Game

With Squid Game, South Korean actress HoYeon Jung became a household name as she garnered immense love and appreciation from fans of the series for her portrayal of Kang Sae Byeok, a North Korean defector, who joined the horrifying game in the show to win the final cash prize. However, Jung's simple yet emotional portrayal of the character had fans relate to her more than any other character in the series. She also became a huge social media hit after the series.

Úrsula Corberó in Money Heist

Even though Money Heist has ended after Part 5 Volume 2, there's one female character that fans wouldn't ever forget. Úrsula Corberó's Tokyo passed away in a heartbreaking and unexpected way, but Money Heist nerds don't fail to remember the charismatic character. Recently, Corbero had revealed how singer Madonna took to lauding her for her iconic portrayal of Tokyo, noting that Madonna's favourite character from the show has been Corberó's de facto protagonist.

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

Marvel nerds definitely rejoiced when Black Widow received her own movie, and to have Scarlett Johansson play the character must have been precious. While Johansson had a rough patch with Disney over Black Widow's dual release, we cannot deny that the actress nailed it again as the character. Our jaws dropped when Johansson graced our screens in the action-packed scenes. The emotional appeal of the movie, especially when Natasha Romanoff confronted her past was enough to call Scarlett one of the best actresses of 2021.

Angelina Jolie in Eternals

From what was supposed to be a short role to being one of the most talked-about superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Angelina Jolie has come a long way as Thena. The character has been one of the central superheroes in the movie and Jolie's portrayal definitely elevated its appeal. Jolie's bold and brave portrayal of the fearless superhero has fans asking for her again if Eternals comes with a sequel.

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet in the Mare of Easttown has earned her several prestigious nominations including a recent Golden Globes nod for best performance by an actress in a limited television series. Winslet's powerful Mare Sheehan investigates the murder of a young girl, and while doing so, she comes across some hard truths inside a close community.

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid makes big, bold choices and becomes the show-stealer in HBO's series. Coolidge shows how Tanya’s misuse of people comes from her history of dealing with abuse and loss. She has won hearts with her portrayal of the character and we can definitely say that Coolidge never fails to ace the assignment!

Emma Stone in Cruella

Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil didn't only manage to impress the audience, but her dramatic portrayal of the character had critics laud her for the villain origin story.

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story

While it was hard to choose one from West Side Story's strong female performances, Rachel Zegler's Maria definitely took the crown as a coy yet bold female lead in Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of the musical. So much so, Zegler has even earned nominations in Golden Globe and Critics Choice Movie Awards as the Best Actress and the Best Young Performer.

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter portrayed the role of a unique mother Leda who confronts her unsettling past after meeting a young woman and her daughter during her vacation in Italy. She obsesses over Dakota Johnson's Nina in the psychological drama. Colman's acting skills know no bounds, and with The Lost Daughter, the actress has also been noted to be one of the worthy contenders of an Oscar.

Special mention should also be made of Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy in Apple TV's The Morning Show. Aniston's Levy has a tumultuous journey throughout the series. She deals with the outside narrative while trying to understand what her heart truly wants. We laud Aniston for bravely portraying Alex Levy's confusing character arc!

Which of these female performances has been your favourite? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: From Squid Game to Money Heist and Loki; Here are the Best Television Shows and Web Series of the Year