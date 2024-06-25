Sienna Miller is one of the most popular and talented actresses in Hollywood. The actor is set to feature in the much-awaited Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, directed by Kevin Costner. Since Costner produced, co-wrote, and directed it himself, this one is special.

Sienna Miller reveals being obsessed with Kevin Costner's Films

According to a new revelation by Sienna Miller, she named her pet bunnies after characters from Dances With Wolves because she was such a big fan of Kevin Costner's movies growing up. However, she is now starring with Costner in his ambitious four-part film series Horizon: An American Saga, which he financed by taking out a mortgage on his house.

Sienna Miller told AFP, "I'm a child of the 90s. I can still barely look at Kevin, because he was such a huge part of my childhood." Miller stated that Costner's 1990 Oscar-winning film Dancing with Wolves was the first time when a movie truly broke her heart—she became obsessed with it. She named her two pet rabbits, Cisco, and Two Socks, after the horse and wolf in the movie.

Horizon: An American Saga

Horizon chronicles the lives of numerous characters and narratives on the bloody frontier of the 19th century as European settlers seized Native American land. Miller plays a lady whose family is attacked and who must fight a bloody battle to survive.

During the Cannes Film Festival, where Horizon had its world premiere last month, Costner revealed to AFP that he started drafting the story in 1988 but was never able to secure support from a studio.

Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Jamie Campbell Bower, Isabelle Fuhrmann, Giovanni Ribisi, and Luke Wilson are among the film's all-star ensemble.

