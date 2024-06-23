Hugh Grant Gushes About Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour; Actor Took Tequila Shots With Travis Kelce At London Concert

Hugh Grant couldn’t stop gushing about Taylor Swift in an X post that he shared after attending the pop icon’s first Eras Tour in London. Grant was among the many celebrities who attended the Eras concert. Apart from enjoying Swift’s songs, the actor also took Tequila shots with the Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.

Grant attended the tour with his wife and an eight-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, the VIP tent had some famous personalities in attendance, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth, Tom Cruise, and Rachel Zegler.

Hugh Grant’s X post on London Eras Tour

Taking to the X account, the Notting Hill actor shared his experience of attending an Eras Tour. The actor also emphasized having alcohol with the NFL player, Travis Kelce, in the VIP tent. Grant wrote, “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

Swift played the mashup of ThanK You AIMee and Mean for the first time in the history of her concerts during the surprise song segment in London. Additionally, the Grammy winning singer performed a duet with Paramore’s Hayley Williams on the track, Castles Crumbling.

Advertisement

Moreover, the singer clicked a selfie with the Prince of Wales and his kids, hours after Prince William was seen dancing at Shake It Off.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s 2nd Eras Tour Show London Becomes Star-Studded Affair; Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher And More Celebs Attend

Taylor Swift gets a picture with the members of the royal family

After the hit concert in London, Taylor Swift clicked a selfie with three royals, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. The group picture was also joined by Travis Kelce. The Prince of Wales, alongside his two kids, was seen sharing a hearty laugh with the Midnights singer as Swift clicked the shutter button.

The Anti-Hero crooner also took to her Instagram to share the picture with royals and captioned, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.” Meanwhile, the royals gave a grand welcome to the Lover singer by playing her songs in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of her visit.

After performing the Eras Tour shows in London, Swift will move to Dublin for her upcoming shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Has Hugh Grant Settled Privacy Lawsuit Case Against The Sun? Actor Says He Refuses 'To Let This Be Hush Money'