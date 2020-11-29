Hugh Grant opens up about his 7 year hiatus from the movies; Says ‘Hollywood gave me up’

Hugh Grant recently opened up about his long hiatus from the film business in an interview with Los Angeles Times. Scroll down to see what he said.

Notting Hill star Hugh Grant recently opened up about his hiatus from Hollywood. During a new interview, the 60-year-old The Undoing actor explained why he took a seven-year break from making movies in the late 2000s. “I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics,” Hugh shared with the Los Angeles Times.

“I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker.” That movie was: Did You Hear About the Morgans, which garnered bad reviews and was a big flop at the box office.

“Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight,” Hugh shared. “It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.” Those “other things” include parenting his three young kids – born in 2012, 2015 and 2018 – with wife Anna Eberstein. “I’m an old man with very young children and a very exhausted wife. So it’s just about survival from hour to hour in terms of childcare,” Hugh said.

In case you missed it, earlier this month, the British actor also opened up about battling COVID-19. Grant revealed that he was diagnosed with Coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic and told The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert all about his experience. “It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat,” the 60-year-old actor said. “It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this…a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone.” Hugh then said he eventually lost his sense of smell, a hallmark symptom of the virus.

