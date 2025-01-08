Hugh Grant Reveals Why He Doesn’t Let His Wife Watch THIS ’90s Romantic Comedy Flop

Hugh Grant doesn't seem to be afraid to laugh at his past, even if that includes a film he's far from being proud of. In a recent interview, the 64-year-old actor candidly talked about the 1995 movie Nine Months, his first big U.S. starring role, criticizing his performance.

Grant jokingly admitted to employing parental controls to ensure that his wife Anna Eberstein cannot watch the Chris Columbus-helmed movie. And despite the talented ensemble cast of Julianne Moore, Robin Williams, and Jeff Goldblum, Grant described himself as a weak link.

Speaking with Variety, he said, "Let me stress, everyone involved with that film, with the exception of me, was brilliant and talented. It was just me that let it down."

Grant added, "My wife wants to watch it, but I’ve forbidden her. I’ve put parental controls on the screen so that you can’t get it."

The Four Weddings and a Funeral actor said that he regretted his performance in Nine Months but also admitted that romantic comedies are one of the most difficult movies to make. He also added, "I really appreciate the good ones I did."

Reflecting on his more recognizable films, like Love Actually and Notting Hill, Hugh Grant saluted writer Richard Curtis for giving the genre the depth and emotional pain that he thinks makes those movies transcend time. Recently, Grant has appeared in darker, more idiosyncratic roles, such as in Wonka, Heretic, and more.

