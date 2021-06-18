Hugh Grant SLAMS report that suggested he married wife Anna Eberstein for a passport

Hugh Grant recently poked fun at a report which suggested that he married his wife for a passport. Scroll down to see his response.

Actor Hugh Grant recently cleared the air about some rumours that were surrounding his marriage to Anna Eberstein. After noticing claims and misinformation on why the star decided to marry his wife Anna, the 60-year-old Undoing actor recently took to social media and cleared the air. Hugh tweeted a photo of the Google results for his wife’s name, which read: “Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons.” He captioned the pic, “No I didn’t @Internet. I married her because I love her.”

Netizens being netizens, one social media asked the British actor if he googled his wife’s name, to which Hugh followed up by saying that a friend had sent it to him. If you didn’t know, Hugh and Anna tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London in 2018 and welcomed their third child together that same year. The couple is also parents to John Mungo, 8, and a six-year-old daughter.

On the professional front, back in November 2020, the actor opened up about his 7 year break from Hollywood. “I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics,” Hugh shared with the Los Angeles Times. “I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker.” That movie was: Did You Hear About the Morgans, which garnered bad reviews and was a big flop at the box office.

