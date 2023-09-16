Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness: 'A love story that defied rumors'

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's love story defied rumors and stood the test of time. While the constant speculation may have been challenging, their enduring bond and commitment to each other remained unwavering. As they embark on separate journeys after 27 years, their love and respect for one another continue to shine as a testament to their enduring connection.

Hugh Jackman's constant speculation

Throughout his career, Hugh Jackman faced ongoing speculation about his sexuality. In 2013, Jackman expressed his frustration during an interview with Australia's "60 Minutes." He emphasized that a person's sexual orientation shouldn't define them, stating, "It's, to me, not the most interesting thing about a person, anyway."

Deborra-Lee Furness, who was also present during the interview, chimed in, firmly denying the rumors, "If he was gay, fine, he would say he's gay. It's annoying because it's not true."

The toll on their relationship

In a separate interview with the Hollywood Reporter the same year, Jackman opened up about how the persistent rumors affected his wife. He revealed that it bothered her, saying, "Just recently, it bugs her. She goes: 'It's big. It's everywhere!'" Furness would often browse the internet and find herself upset by the ongoing speculation.

A sense of humor amidst adversity

Despite the frustration, Deborra-Lee Furness later developed a sense of humor about the situation. During a Q&A on "Anh's Brush With Fame" in 2020, she playfully joked about her husband's alleged sexuality. However, she was quick to emphasize that the relentless gossip was "just wrong," comparing it to labeling Elton John as straight.

Their love story

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's love story began in 1995 when they met on the set of the Australian TV series "Correlli." Despite a 13-year age gap that fueled discussions, their love prevailed. Jackman once described his wife as a "little kid" and himself as the responsible one in their relationship.

The end of an era

After nearly three decades of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in 2023. In a joint statement, they expressed their gratitude for the years they shared and their decision to part ways for individual growth. They asked for privacy during this transition, concluding with a heartfelt sign-off, "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

