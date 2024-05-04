Hugh Jackman And Jodie Comer To Team Up For New Robinhood Movie, To Be Directed By Michael Sarnoski

The Death of Robinhood, the next Robinhood movie, is set to star Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer together. Michael Sarnoski, best known for his work on Quiet Place: Day One, is expected to direct the film. The movie is set to be listed at this month’s Cannes Film Festival with WME Independent.

Aaron Ryder, the producer of Arrival and The Prestige, will produce the film. According to the reports, the production of the film is set to begin in February 2025.

What will the film be about?

The film adaptation of the classic Robinhood story will be set in a rather darker genre. The movie will see the reimagining of the main character, who will battle through his past while living a life of crime and murder. The role will be portrayed by Jackman, who will find himself badly injured, and a mysterious woman gives him a chance at salvation.

While Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine in Disney's Deadpool and Wolverine, Comer was recently seen in the Broadway and West End productions Prima Facie. The actress will also appear in this year's The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler. Meanwhile, Sarnoski had taken the director's seat in Nicolas Cage's Pig ad upcoming prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, for Paramount.

The movie will star John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The director shared insights into the film by claiming, “It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood.”

He added, “Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

Production of the Robinhood film

The financial part of the film is handled by Lyrical Media, while Ryder and Andrew Swett will be producing under the banner of Ryder Picture Company. Speaking about the project, Alexander Black from Lyrical Media shared, “We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC.”

Aaron Ryder also stated his views of the film. He said, “This is not the story of Robin Hood we’ve all come to know. Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical, along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic.”

Both Jackman and Comer are represented by WME and Independent Talent Group.

