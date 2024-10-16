Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson To Star In Musical Film Song Sung Blue Based On THIS Real-Life Couple; Details

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will star together in the upcoming musical movie Song Sung Blue. The film will tell the story of a real-life couple who formed the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder.

The film will be directed by Craig Brewer, who is also known for his work in Hustle and Flow. It will be based on the 2008 documentary of the same name. As for the characters, Jackman will portray Mike, and Hudson will play Clair Sabrina.

According to the official synopsis of the movie, "Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Jackman, 56, and Hudson, 45) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.”

Meanwhile, Creg Kohs, the creator of the 2008 documentary, will serve as an executive producer of the musical, along with Erika Hampson. The additional cast members joining Hudson and Jackman in the film include Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

The movie was announced by the Deadpool & Wolverine star on his Instagram stories, alongside Hudson, as the duo wrote in their captions, “Here we gooo.” Neither Jackman nor the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress are new to the musical genre.

Previously, the Logan star has floored us with his stellar acting in the lead roles in projects like The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and other Broadway productions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Costars Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman In Talks To Host Oscars 2025? Find Out

Kate has taken on roles in movies such as Almost Famous, which earned her first Oscar nomination. Additionally, she has been heavily involved in the music world and is also a talented singer. In a recent interview with People Magazine, the actress expressed, "Music was my first love. It's really been a lifetime in the making."

On the work front, Hudson recently released her first studio album, Glorious, which represents her family and the love and bond that the members share well.

As for Jackman, the actor was last seen in the Marvel-hailed Deadpool & Wolverine, where he starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and broke multiple records at the box office.

More details about the Song Sung Blue movie will be rolled out soon.

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson Reveals Elton John Told Her 'Wild' Stories About Her Father Bill Hudson: 'I Wanted Him In My Life...'