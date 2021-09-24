Hugh Jackman calls Blake Lively a ‘saint’ for marrying Ryan Reynolds; Free Guy actor RESPONDS

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ age-old friendly feud seems to have taken a new direction with Jackman recently poking fun at Reynolds and calling his wife Blake Lively ‘a saint’ for marrying him. The Logan actor, 52, while promoting Lively’s new product Betty Buzz, threw some shade at Ryan Reynolds, and it’s hilarious!

“You’re a saint for marrying that man,” Jackman said, as he put on a sarcastic expression on his face. Amid promoting Blake’s new product, Betty Buzz, the actor has also called her ‘a class act’ and ‘sunshine 7 days a week’ and appreciated her efforts of coming up with the new product Betty Buzz. “This is not an #ad and no, I wasn’t asked to record this video. I did it because @blakelively is a class act, sunshine 7 days a week and her new fizzy drink @bettybuzz is absolutely delicious,” he penned!

This is not an #ad. I wasn’t even asked to record this video. I did it because @blakelively is a class act, sunshine 7 days a week and her new fizzy drink @bettybuzz is delicious. pic.twitter.com/IMyyaxLloX — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 23, 2021

Reynolds took to the comment section to give a befitting reply to Jackman and it seems like these two will never stop! “This wasn’t part of the deal when I bought this video on cameo,” the Free Guy actor quipped. Fans in the comments have been enjoying their friendly banter. One fan said that their day has been made by Jackman’s funny video where he was all positive while talking about Blake but didn’t leave any stone unturned while taking a jab at Reynolds.

Jackman also mentioned that Blake’s new product has been his family’s personal favourite. Recently, the Gossip Girl alum launched her own line of sparkling mixers called Betty Buzz. According to the actress, the low-calorie fizzy mixers have been prepared with natural tastes, and no artificial flavours, colours, or sweeteners.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively ANNOUNCES launch of her own line of sparkling mixers called Betty Buzz; See POST