Hugh Jackman celebrates 25 years of wedding bliss with wife Deborra-Lee Furness; Shares precious photos

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is marking a special occasion. The beloved actor took to social media to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with wife and Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple marked their silver wedding anniversary recently and Hugh took to social media to reminisce the day they said 'I Do' to each other. Taking to Instagram, Hugh Jackman shared a series of photos from his wedding nuptials. Along with it, he also penned a heartfelt note for his wife.

Hugh wrote, "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper."

Calling himself 'forever grateful, Hugh added, "The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"



The actor definitely left his fans teary eyed with the heartfelt note and many others hoping for a similar kind of love. One fan wished them and wrote, "Such beautiful words. A lovely tribute to the amazing, enduring love that you have for each other. I hope I'm lucky to have even a slice of that with someone someday. Wishing you both a wonderful 25th Anniversary. Hope you have an amazing day."

While another remarked, "Happy 25th Anniversary! One of Hollywood’s couple goals." Here's wishing the adorable couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

