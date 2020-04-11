Hugh Jackman celebrates ‘best 24 years’ of his life with wife Deborra: love you with every fibre of my soul

Hugh Jackman celebrated his 24th anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness by posting a throwback picture and professing his love for her.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have one of the best relationships in Hollywood and they are celebrating their 24th anniversary. They have been together for more than two decades and still seem crazy in love with each other. Cherishing their 24 years of togetherness, Hugh Jackman professed his love for Deborra with the sweetest message ever. “These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary,” he wrote.

Along with the caption, he posted a throwback picture featuring him and his wife smiling brightly for the camera. Away from all the controversies and rumours, Hugh and Deborra's relationship has never been tabloid-friendly, and that is exactly what we adore about them. The two got married in 1996, before Hugh became a Hollywood superstar. Way before he made his mark in the industry with his Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Check out the post here:

Hugh met the love of his life back in 1995 on the set of the Australian series Correlli, in which Deborra was the lead actress. At the time Hugh was around 26 years old, and Furness was 39, but the age gap could not stop him from falling in love with her. In various interviews, Hugh has admitted that had a major crush on her. But back then he did not know that Deborra had a crush on him too. After they finally confessed their feelings for each other, the two dated for a while and then got married on April 11, 1996.

