Hugh Jackman confirms testing positive for COVID-19; Reveals having 'mild symptoms'

Hugh Jackman has recently taken to his social media platforms to confirm he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who was currently playing the lead in Broadway's The Music Man has revealed that he has been quarantining himself after testing positive for the virus.

Jackman took to addressing his health issue after rumours started circulating on social media about the same. Alongside the video, the Wolverine actor penned, "Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared...looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden!"

In the video, a properly masked Jackman opened up about testing positive and urged his fans to stay safe. "Hey, good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I'm fine and I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back up on stage heading to River City. So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Please, stay safe, be healthy, be kind," Jackman said.

Take a look at the video below:

Jackman has tested positive following the rise in COVID-19 cases, especially cases with the Omicron variant. Many celebrities have revealed testing positive for COVID-19, with three BTS members, Suga, Jin and RM testing positive for the virus recently.

We hope everyone who has been suffering due to the virus gets well soon.

