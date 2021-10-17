Hugh Jackman continues Ryan Reynolds 'feud' as he RESPONDS to his birthday message; WATCH

In the midst of their social media fun fight, Ryan Reynolds recently released a funny TikTok film targeted at Hugh Jackman. The two, who met while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2008, have traded barbs online for years – but the Deadpool star genuinely praised his co-star but in an unusual manner.

As per Digital Spy, Reynolds took to TikTok and uploaded a video of himself to the tune of 'A Million Dreams' from Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman, stating in the on-screen caption: "Look I don't tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman's birthday. So don't tell me". He then pans down to his socks, which are covered with images of Jackman's face, with the footage itself labeled: "Socks to be Hugh."

However, the Wolverine actor has now replied to Reynolds in an Instagram post thanking fans for their well wishes, saying: "I know there've been a lot of messages about Ryan's post, him wearing socks with my face on. I'm wondering where you can get them." He went on to say that Reynolds created them himself, and that the entire affair was "just really sad." However, his reply comes after Reynolds recently discussed their 'feud' on Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman's Smartless podcast.



"You know Hugh Jackman is... I really shouldn't say this, but he... he makes kindness look like murder," Ryan said as per Digital Spy. "I mean he really is just the nicest guy you'd ever meet, and it drives me nuts sometimes. There's no 'but' unfortunately, he really is the real deal."

