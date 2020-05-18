Hugh Jackman could play a cameo in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks? Find Out

As per the latest news updates, the Logan actor has refused to play Wolverine on a full-time basis. But, Hugh Jackman is surprisingly open to the idea of doing a cameo in the upcoming MCU films.

The latest news update about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films suggests that Hugh Jackman is not so keen on returning as Wolverine in MCU flicks. As per the latest news updates, the Logan actor has refused to play Wolverine on a full-time basis. But, Hugh Jackman is surprisingly open to the idea of doing a cameo. The news reports also state that MCU is hoping to bring the Prisoners actor on board to either play Wolverine or some other intriguing character. MCU is looking forward to an interesting film idea of Hulk vs Wolverine.

But, with the Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman expressing his thoughts on not essaying Wolverine full time, the makers might hunt for a new actor. The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe and the X-Men films have been hoping for so long that they will get a chance to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine locking horns with Hulk. But, in the current scenario that thought seems only like a dream. But, the fans are also hoping that the Real Steel actor Hugh Jackman changes his mind about not playing Wolverine and give his nod to MCU.

Hugh Jackman last featured in the film called Bad Education. This film was helmed by director Cory Finley. As per media reports, the film was based on a New York magazine article called The Bad Superintendent. This story was written by a reporter named Robert Kolker. Bad Education also featured actors like Allison Janney and Geraldine Viswanathan.

