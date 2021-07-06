Hugh Jackman drops a MAJOR hint about Wolverine's MCU debut; Actor's cryptic post leaves netizens in a frenzy

Hugh Jackman may be returning as Wolverine once again and this time possibly for a much bigger project considering it could be his character's entry into MCU.

The one thing that Marvel has been missing, many will agree is the sass and action of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While fans have been eagerly waiting to see Marvel's multiverse plans and how they will include X-Men in them, actor Hugh Jackman's recent social media post seems to be hinting at a major development. The actor took to his Instagram story to share two posts that seem to tease his comeback as Wolverine.

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to first share a poster from Boss Logic which featured Wolverine’s claws. In the next story, he added a photo of himself along with Marvel head, Kevin Feige, thus leaving fans to wonder if he was indeed hinting at his return as the superhero and this time in MCU films.

While the actor did not share any clarification on the same, his posts have certainly led netizens to believe that it is finally happening. Previously, while talking about the possibility of Wolverine joining MCU films, Jackman had said, "Every time I saw an Avengers movie, I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen", via Just Jared.

Considering Jackman and Feige met, fans believe that there's something major cooking and a bigger announcement may be happening soon.

Jackman had bid an emotional goodbye to Wolverine's character after playing it for 17 years. While saying adieu to the superhero character, Hugh had quipped, "I know Aussies are not known for leaving the party at the right time but (after) 17 years, it’s time to leave the party."

