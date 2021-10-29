Hugh Jackman EXPLAINS how he 'sliced' his nose during Music Man rehearsal; WATCH

Hugh Jackman was injured while preparing for his Broadway show, The Music Man. In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the actor revealed how he just sustained a large cut on his nose as a result of the boater hats used in the Broadway show.

Check out his post here:

However, the actor of The Greatest Showman began the video by flinging his boater hat around as he performed a scripted move from the play. "So, um, people have been making a couple of comments to me, like, "Have you had another biopsy on your nose? What happened to your nose?"' he said. "Well, the truth is, this thing is like a weapon and it hit me literally in the face and sliced me on the nose. So, The Music Man may well turn into that James Bond movie. What was that character? Oddjob? Yeah, someone give me a little meme of Oddjob."

Hugh moved closer to the camera, revealing a cut across the bridge of his nose before continuing to practice tossing his hat in the air. As per Daily Mail, Hugh stated in August that he underwent a biopsy after spotting an 'irregular' spot on his nose, with the results being 'inconclusive.' Despite this, he said that the doctors were 'not that worried,' regardless of the fact that he had previously been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma six times.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the actor has let his fans have a glimpse of his show rehearsals. On the occasion of National Dance Day, he shared a video a day later in which he was practicing his tap-dancing techniques with his choreographer, Warren Carlyle. The actor wrote an elaborate statement in which he emphasized that he is a great friend of his and commended him for his patience.

