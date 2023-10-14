Hugh Jackman expresses gratitude as fans shower 'birthday love'; celebrates with estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness reconciled to celebrate the actor’s 55th birthday at The Polo Bar, Ralph Lauren's first restaurant in New York, on Thursday night, October 12, Page Six reported. Despite the former couple unexpectedly announcing their separation in September this year, after 27 years of marriage, they stepped out to celebrate Jackman’s birthday. As per Page Six, the actor had a 'very happy' meal together with friends and family alongside his estranged wife.

Hugh Jackman celebrates his birthday with his estranged wife

“Very happy time [had] by all,” a source revealed to Page Six , “Think it was a good birthday.” Later, Hugh ’s rep also confirmed: “Yes, it's true. It was a lovely evening.”

The Marvel star turned 55 and celebrated his first single birthday after almost 3 decades. He also shared his picture on Instagram where he’s holding an enjoyable drink and posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, the Wolverine fame expressed his gratitude to fans and thanked them for the ‘birthday love’. He wrote, “Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels.”

The Wolverine star’s post was flooded with birthday wishes and love from friends and his fans. Taking to the comments section, Michael B. Jordan wrote, “HAPPY BORN DAY!!!! May the universe keep blessing you!”

Prior to the birthday post, Hugh posted another picture of when he was young. He captioned it: “I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team. #throwbackthursday” In response to the same, a fan jokingly wrote, “You had the Wolverine in you before you became one.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's relationship timeline

On the set of the television show Corelli in 1995, the two Australian actors first crossed paths. The following year, on April 11, 1996, the couple was married. The pair had a special message written in Sanskrit on their wedding rings, which read- "Om paramar to the mainamar,” meaning: "we dedicate our union to a greater source.” They share two children Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot.

However, on September 23, the duo announced their divorce in a joint statement that they shared with People . The statement read: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the movie Prisoners which was released on September 20, 2013. He is all set to star in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds as well.

