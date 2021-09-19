Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dancing skills with a practice video to mark National Dance Day in America

Hugh Jackman has treated his fans with a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video from his Broadway show The Music Man, and the Logan actor took to chisel his tap-dancing skills for the show’s finale! Marking National Dance Day in America, Jackman, 52, showed off his professional skills and thanked his choreographer for the same.

“Here’s a sneak of a little something Warren Carlyle and I are working on for the finale of The Music Man on Broadway,” Jackman penned, while sharing the video. Stating some BTS facts, the actor added that he has been trying ‘to get this sequence right’ for a long time, but is still practising to get it perfect. In the video, Jackman can be witnessed carefully practising some major footwork, and his choreographer is instructing him during the delivery.

Jackman poked fun at his skills as a dancer and musician in his long paragraph about National Dance Day! “I haven’t graduated to music, so he [Jackman’s choreographer] claps beats for me,” reveals the actor, adding that he feels genuinely happy when the choreographer “yells ‘yes’” as Jackman gets any piece right. Fans in the comments congratulated Jackman on the opening of his Broadway show.

Take a look at Hugh Jackman’s post:

Sharing his excitement about Broadway shows opening up after a year and a half, Jackman gave shoutouts to the shows that are opening soon. “The heart of broadway is back and beating strongly! I can’t wait to be a part of it,” Jackman said while preparing for his Broadway show The Music Man.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman drops a MAJOR hint about Wolverine's MCU debut; Actor's cryptic post leaves netizens in a frenzy