Hugh Jackman 'frustratingly' tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Tony Awards in New York

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a video where he revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who recently attended Tony Awards 2022 in New York. The actor addressed his diagnosis in the video and said, "I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again."

Jackman, who currently stars as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's The Music Man on Broadway, added that his standby Max Clayton will fill in for him till the time he recovers from COVID. In his caption, Jackman wrote, "What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying "the show must go on"."

Previously, Jackman tested positive for COVID-19 in December and had to temporarily step away from his Broadway musical due to the same. In January, he announced his return in an Instagram video taken outside the Winter Garden Theatre. For the recently held Tony Awards, the actor was accompanied by his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster.

In another Instagram story, Jackman also spoke about the Tony Awards as he congratulated Myles Frost who bagged the Leading Actor in a Musical Award for his performance in MJ. He also shared a special message for host Ariana DeBose as he commented that she "crushed it" at the gig.

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2022: Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain and more make stunning red carpet appearances; See Pics