Hugh Jackman hilariously calls out Ryan Reynolds over the placement of his Red Notice banner in NYC

It seems like the friendly feud between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continues as the former has recently taken to post a hilarious video on Instagram about Reynolds' Red Notice advertisement banner being placed is less than a block down the street where a large banner of Jackman's The Music Man has been placed!

Taking to his social media platform, Jackman makes it a point to tag Reynolds and bicker over the placement of his advertisement. "Wow, Ryan. I see! You could've put that anywhere really. But you had to put it right next to...I get it that's fine," Jackman jokingly said as he let his fans get a closer look at the banner.

Fans took to the comment section to laugh their hearts out at Jackman's video and lauded him for keeping their friendly banter alive. "It’s because he always wants to be close to you Hugh. You’re like his security blanket," one fan wrote, while another said, "Ok now I want Ryan to make exactly the same video only the other way round."

You can take a look at Hugh Jackman's video HERE.

This isn't the first time that Reynolds and Jackman have taken to carry on with their feud on social media. The stars often share posts and stories directed at each other! While promoting Blake Lively's Betty Buzz, Jackman had also called Lively 'a saint' for having married Reynolds!

In other news, Red Notice has become the most-watched movie in Netflix's history. For those unversed, the movie includes Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the lead roles.

