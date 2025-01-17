Hugh Jackman Honors Late Filmmaker David Lynch’s Legacy In Heartfelt Tribute: 'An Inspiration to My Life'

Hugh Jackman has revealed his sorrow on social media following the death of director David Lynch at the age of 78. He spoke about his admiration for the filmmaker and philanthropist, saying his work is profound and the loss due to his demise "massive".

He promised to continue doing what he has been doing to help the cause championed by the late director, especially through the David Lynch Foundation, which popularizes meditation programs worldwide.

Jackman wrote on social media, "An incredible artist, filmmaker, philanthropist, and spirit. His work at The David Lynch Foundation has been an inspiration to my life. I will continue to help carry the torch as best I can."

"My deepest condolences and love to his family and friends," the Deadpool & Wolverine actor added.

Lynch, who directed classics like Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, was an ardent exponent of transcendental meditation. In 2005, he started his foundation to offer meditation to students and trauma survivors. He credited meditation time and again for the inspiration and vibrancy in his life and creativity.

A long-time supporter of the foundation, Hugh Jackman has often spoken about how meditation has positively impacted his life. He started practicing more than three decades ago, as a means of enhancing his acting skills. However, he soon found the practice transformative, enhancing his creativity, relationships, and overall well-being.

Lynch's family reported that he had passed away. "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole," his family said in a statement.

Advertisement

David Lynch, a four-time Oscar nominee, left his mark on cinema through films such as The Elephant Man and Blue Velvet and more.

ALSO READ: David Lynch, The Legendary Oscar Nominated Director Of Twin Peaks, Elephant Man And More Passes Away At 78