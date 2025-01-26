Hugh Jackman Jokes His Instructor Has 'Patience of a Saint' As Actor 'Messed Up' Skipping Routine on Stage; Says He Still 'Had a Blast'

Hugh Jackman gets back to polishing his skipping skills after he messed up the routine on the opening night of the N.Y.C concert. The Deadpool & Wolverine star took to Instagram to share a video of him sweating it up on the ropes alongside his trainer, Beth Lewis. With the post, the actor also wrote a caption praising his trainer and joked that he could do it over and over again.

Jackman was seen showing off multiple moves with the jump rope, and in the video further, his trainer joined in, too. As for the caption, the Loagan star wrote, “So here’s the thing … my trainer Beth Lewis and I worked for months and months to get me remotely close to being ready to do this jump rope choreo on stage.”

He further explained, “She has the patience of a saint!!! And while I still messed up, I had a blast. And get to do it again 21 more times! Thank you @bethlewisfit #fromnewyorkwithlove @radiocitymusichall.”

Jackman donned a grey tank top and shorts as he practiced the skill in the gym. Moreover, the skipping routine by the actor came as a surprise to the audience, where the actor, wearing a two-piece suit, jumped across the ropes at the opening of his concert series.

The 56-year-old shared the pictures on his Instagram and excitedly penned the caption below. "What an incredible night it was. We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall.” Jackman further added, "It had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and the love emanating from the audience were enormous. We all felt it."

He concluded the post by writing, "And the icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times. Thank you to the cast and crew for your tireless efforts and talent.”

From New York With Love is Hugh Jackman’s first concert series in five years, where the actor performed on his songs throughout his career.

