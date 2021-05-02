Hugh Jackman makes a case for Deadpool 3 cameo by offering Ryan Reynolds an 'incredibly smart' career advice

Hugh Jackman recently took to Instagram to share some 'incredibly smart' career advice for Ryan Reynolds. Read more to find out what it is.

Hugh Jackman found the coolest way to convince Ryan Reynolds about his cameo on Deadpool 3. The actor was seen making the case for his appearance on the film by sharing a video of a New York police officer's message for Reynolds. Once again continuing a friendly “feud” with Reynolds that has gone on for years, Jackman found the most creative way to irk him. The actor shared career advice for Reynolds through a Deadpool fan in the funniest manner.

In the video shared by Jackman, a New York police officer was seen giving Reynolds a message that said, "Hey, Ryan. You’ve got to get this guy [Jackman] in Deadpool 3, even if it’s for a ten-minute cameo. That would be awesome. That movie will be so cool, so great, it will blow the box office.”

Sharing the video, Jackman further added onto the fun by captioning it as "Office Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for you @vancityreynolds. Sharing is caring." What's even hilarious is that by the end of the video, we see officer Dobkowski threatening to ticket Reynolds with a dummy warning if he does not comply with the request.

Check out Hugh Jackman's post here:

While Deadpool 3 is still in its scripting stage and hasn't yet begun production, it will certainly be interesting to see if Jackman does end up with a cameo in the film. We can already imagine Jackman and his faux feud wreaking a laugh riot on-screen and it would certainly be perfect for a film like Deadpool.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the CUTEST on field couple as they attend Yankees game in New York

Share your comment ×