Hugh Jackman marks Logan's third anniversary with UNSEEN photos & Wolverine fans are sobbing

Hugh Jackman is celebrating Logan's anniversary by sharing some never seen before pictures of his character Wolverine. See the fans’ reaction.

It’s been three years since Hugh Jackman hit the movie screen as Wolverine in his film Logan and the actor celebrated the film’s anniversary by treating his fans with some never seen before pictures. The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share a series of pictures as the Marvel character and his fans are flipping out. “3 years ago ... on this day. LOGAN was released. #thankyou for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and, the role of a lifetime!” he wrote in the caption.

“And the world was never the same ! Thank you so much for the MASTERPIECE that is LOGAN You will always be My Wolverine , Hugh ! Always !! Thank you for 17 amazing years as Logan,” a fan wrote in the comment section. “The one and only Wolverine forever and ever! No one is going to be Wolverine like you man,” another wrote. “orever my favourite of the X-Men series. A true masterpiece. Thank you so much for sharing these with us,” another fan commented.

Hugh Jackman started his remarkable journey as the Marvel superhero, Wolverine, with 200 film X-Men and the actor has been one the most love superhero in the Marvel fandom. He reprised his roles in six more X-men movies including three solo Wolverine films. Hugh finally bid goodbye to the character in the 2017 film, Logan. Although the actor will no longer appear as Wolverine, he has a loyal fan base that has followed the actor in his journey as the superhero and is continuing to support him in everything he does.

