Hugh Jackman pens a heartfelt tribute to his 'incredible wife’ Deborra-Lee Furness on her birthday; See post

Hugh Jackman is paying tribute to his "incredible" wife Deborra-Lee Furness. On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor from The Greatest Showman paid homage to Furness, who celebrates her 66th birthday today. Jackman shared a cheerful snapshot of himself and his wife on Instagram, saying, "It's my incredible wife's birthday."

He further captioned it, "Not sure if I can declare a public holiday!!! But feels like we should," he continued. "Because there's no one on this planet I know who celebrates every moment of every day like her. Deb, you are everything to me," he added. "I love you. Happy birthday!" In April, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a beautiful homage on Jackman's Instagram. However, the actor met Furness on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they married at a chapel outside Melbourne in April 1996. Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16, are their children.

As per PEOPLE Hugh Jackman said in March 2020, before their 24th anniversary, that he and his wife still "make time for each other." "We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," he said at the time as per PEOPLE. "I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."

However, Furness told PEOPLE in November 2020 about the value of family and stated, "Family, to me, means you feel safe. I always use the expression, 'All of us need to know that we're precious.' So, with family you've always got that you're important in someone else's life."

