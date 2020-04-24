Hugh Jackman plans to get back at Ryan Reynolds after the Deadpool star takes a dig at him

Hugh Jackman resumes his fun feud with Ryan Reynolds and says he's planning to get back at him after the Deadpool actor spoiled his anniversary wish for his wife.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been making headlines for their fun feud for ages. The two are often seen engaging in friendly banter on social media, leaving their fans rolling over with laughter. Recently, the duo decided to give a temporary break of a day to their fight and work unanimously for a good cause. As a part of the All-In Challenge, the pair vowed to put their well-documented sparring on hold but it seems like the Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is all set to get back at Ryan Reynolds.

A few days ago, on April 11, Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife on their Wedding Anniversary as the couple completed 24 years of marriage. However, just like always, the Marvel actor took a dig at Hugh Jackman’s anniversary wish for his wife and commented, "Hang in there, Deb!" According to a report by USA today, when Hugh Jackman was asked about the same, he responded saying, "As usual. He just has to have the last laugh, the last word, doesn’t he?"

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been waging a war of words against each other for a long time. Even when they decided to put their online feud on halt for a day, their Twitter posts showed sarcasm for each other. "Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence - and just to screw with him... @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.)," Ryan Reynold's caption read.

"So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds," Hugh Jackman tweeted. However, the actor now seems to get back at seeking revenge from Ryan as the latter spoiled his anniversary wish for his wife.

