Hugh Jackman QUIPS on Blake Lively ending up with Ryan Reynolds: To think of what she’s had to put up with

Hugh Jackman was all guns blazing as he poked fun at his frenemy Ryan Reynolds quipping how it was unfortunate that someone as amazing as Blake Lively ended up with the Deadpool actor.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' epic feud will never not be entertaining even though it's been so many years. The frenemies leave no stone unturned when it comes to trolling the other and on many instances, we've seen their social media banter where we just can't stop laughing over the duo's shenanigans. Moreover, the two actors tend to include their wives into the mix as well: Deborra-Lee Furness and Blake Lively. This time, Jackman sympathised with Lively and wondered how she ended up with Reynolds in a hilarious new interview.

As Blake celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 25, Hugh was all praises for the Gossip Girl star during his interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. "Blake is amazing, I don’t know how that happened but still she is flawless. To think of what she’s had to put up with. Let’s just think COVID with Ryan. It’s amazing," the 51-year-old actor quipped. As for what he wishes for Lively on her birthday, the Wolverine actor joked that he hopes Blake was on her own with her friends celebrating her special day.

As for the gift he would get his 'rival' on Ryan's upcoming 44th birthday on October 23, Jackman chose the game Ding Dong Ditch, which is prank when you would knock on someone's door and run away.

"My older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood. So you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind. Something like that, Ding Dong Ditch. Just for fun…Funny," Hugh quipped to Jess Cagle.

May Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' rivalry stand the test of time!

