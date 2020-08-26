  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hugh Jackman QUIPS on Blake Lively ending up with Ryan Reynolds: To think of what she’s had to put up with

Hugh Jackman was all guns blazing as he poked fun at his frenemy Ryan Reynolds quipping how it was unfortunate that someone as amazing as Blake Lively ended up with the Deadpool actor.
7386 reads Mumbai
Hugh Jackman QUIPS on Blake Lively ending up with Ryan Reynolds: To think of what she’s had to put up withHugh Jackman QUIPS on Blake Lively ending up with Ryan Reynolds: To think of what she’s had to put up with

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' epic feud will never not be entertaining even though it's been so many years. The frenemies leave no stone unturned when it comes to trolling the other and on many instances, we've seen their social media banter where we just can't stop laughing over the duo's shenanigans. Moreover, the two actors tend to include their wives into the mix as well: Deborra-Lee Furness and Blake Lively. This time, Jackman sympathised with Lively and wondered how she ended up with Reynolds in a hilarious new interview.

As Blake celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 25, Hugh was all praises for the Gossip Girl star during his interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. "Blake is amazing, I don’t know how that happened but still she is flawless. To think of what she’s had to put up with. Let’s just think COVID with Ryan. It’s amazing," the 51-year-old actor quipped. As for what he wishes for Lively on her birthday, the Wolverine actor joked that he hopes Blake was on her own with her friends celebrating her special day.

As for the gift he would get his 'rival' on Ryan's upcoming 44th birthday on October 23, Jackman chose the game Ding Dong Ditch, which is prank when you would knock on someone's door and run away.

"My older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood. So you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind. Something like that, Ding Dong Ditch. Just for fun…Funny," Hugh quipped to Jess Cagle.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman REVEALS Ryan Reynolds' 'furious' response to his Emmy nomination courtesy of Blake Lively

May Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' rivalry stand the test of time!

Credits :SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement