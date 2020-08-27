Hugh Jackman quips Mark Ruffalo is his new rival after Ryan Reynolds; States his Wolverine could BEAT Hulk

In a recent interview, Hugh Jackman quipped how Mark Ruffalo may now be his new rival after Ryan Reynolds with the reason being Emmys 2020. Moreover, the 51-year-old actor stated that his Wolverine could beat Ruffalo's Hulk.

We're less than a month away from Emmys 2020 as Hugh Jackman is amongst the big nominees of the night. The 51-year-old actor received an Emmy nod (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie) for his tremendous work as Frank Tassone in Bad Education. Along with Jackman, even Mark Ruffalo has been nominated in the same category for his brilliant portrayal of twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in I Know This Much Is True. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Jackman was all praises for Ruffalo but also tipped off at a possible rivalry between the two.

"I’m trying to reach out to him [Ruffalo] but he’s not taking my calls so I guess I’m somehow laying the track for another feud here. Which thank goodness we are not in the same room together," Hugh quipped while referencing to his other legendary feud with frenemy Ryan Reynolds. However, Jackman was quick to add that the Avengers: Endgame star is a very good friend of his and they haven't spoken about their same Emmy nomination yet. Hugh also gushed about how "absolutely" astonishing Mark was in I Know This Much Is True and that he thinks Ruffalo is one of the best actors of their generation.

Given that both Hugh and Mark have played superheroes: Wolverine and Hulk, the obvious question is who would win in a fight between the two. "But Wolverine would beat him for sure let’s just be very clear... I don’t know if you know this but The Wolverine actually appeared first in a Hulk comic. He was like a last page, some guy coming so it was The Hulk series he appeared so that’s sort of where that feud came from and then Wolverine sort of took on this whole life so I’m sure The Hulk is very jealous," Jackman shared with Jess Cagle via ComicBook.

Meanwhile, Emmys 2020 will take place virtually on September 20. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know who wins the Emmy between Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo or maybe even someone else entirely.

