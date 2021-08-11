Hugh Jackman REACTS to his viral photo with Kevin Feige and its connection to Wolverine's return in MCU

Hugh Jackman recently had the entire internet thinking he was all set to return as Wolverine in Marvel's multiverse. It all started thanks to his viral photo with MCU head Kevin Feige that had fans theorizing over how Jackman would make a comeback as the X-Men superhero. Although Jackman seems to have set the record straight with his recent interview with Comic book where he addressed his viral photo and what it meant.

Reacting to the how he nearly broke the internet with his Feige photo, Hugh told Comic Book, "I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it. And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I'm like, 'Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn't mean that. I really didn't mean that. I'm really sorry.' And I thought, 'No one's going to believe me.' But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me."

Although this is not the only time that Jackman has responded to his Wolverine comeback. In his recent interaction with ScreenRant, the 52-year-old actor mentioned that his X-Men superhero role is in the past and even referred to it as the greatest chapter of his life. With the actor shooting down his return, fans are certainly going to be left massively disappointed.

After essaying the role for over 17 years, Hugh maintained that he's done with the role and even joked about letting Ryan Reynolds know that there's no comeback for him.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman drops a MAJOR hint about Wolverine's MCU debut; Actor's cryptic post leaves netizens in a frenzy