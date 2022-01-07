Hugh Jackman recovers from COVID-19, announces return to The Music Man set

Hugh Jackman has returned to Broadway! Following a battle with COVID-19, the 53-year-old actor announced his return to The Music Man set on Thursday. In an Instagram video, Jackman can be seen wearing a white face mask outside of the production's theatre as he shares the good news.

"I can't tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we're back," the X-Men star said in the video. "... To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule, but ... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway." Jackman captioned his post: "We're back!!!! C'mon @musicmanbway cast and crew. Feels so good. #broadway."

Check out his video here:

However, Jackman revealed late last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering minor symptoms. Sutton Foster, Jackman's co-star in The Music Man, disclosed a week before his positive COVID test result that she had tested positive for COVID. She also praised the understudies for stepping up in her role at the time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several Broadway plays, including The Music Man, were forced to cancel performances last month owing to another terrible outbreak of the illness affecting the world.

The show, which was originally scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, began previews on December 20. With Jackman testing positive for COVID-19, producers stated on the Broadway production's social media that shows will be cancelled through January 1 before being extended through January 5, with performances set to resume with both Jackman and Foster in the lead roles.

